Oregon Man Charged with Drug Trafficking and Firearms Offenses

In a significant law enforcement operation, 38-year-old Riley James Hinds from Gresham, Oregon, has been apprehended and charged with serious federal offenses. His arrest followed the interception of a package, traced back to him, containing approximately 2.5 pounds of MDMA, a controlled substance popularly known as ecstasy or molly.

Interception and Investigation

On January 9, 2024, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at Los Angeles International Airport seized the suspicious parcel originating from the Netherlands. It was addressed to an alias used by Hinds. Post seizure, agents from Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) in Portland took charge, setting in motion a detailed investigation.

Arrest and Seizure

Subsequent to their investigation, HSI agents arrested Hinds on January 26, 2024. In a concurrent action, a search of Hinds' residence unveiled a veritable arsenal of illegal substances and firearms. Investigators discovered quantities of at least 16 different drugs including MDMA, Adderall, and cocaine. Additionally, they seized 42 firearms, four firearm suppressors, two unfinished ghost guns, and six sets of body armor.

Charges and Future Proceedings

Hinds faces federal charges of possession with intent to distribute controlled substances and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Upon his initial appearance in federal court, he was ordered detained pending further proceedings. The case, involving multiple agencies, including HSI, USPIS, PPB-NOC, HIDTA, and CBP, is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Scott M. Kerin.

This incident underscores the continuous efforts of law enforcement agencies to curb drug trafficking and related offenses, in a bid to safeguard society from the detrimental impact of such activities.