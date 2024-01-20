Winter Fury Plunges Oregon into Darkness with Over 100K Power Outages

Over 100,000 homes in Oregon were plunged into darkness on a chilling Friday, as persistent ice and wind conditions thwarted restoration efforts by Portland General Electric (PGE) – the state's largest utility company.

Bracing the Storm

Severe winter storms have been battering the U.S. Northwest, leaving Oregon as the hardest-hit state with around 110,000 power outages. A third wave of weather-induced calamities led to an additional 50,000 outages, testing the resilience of both the residents and the utility infrastructure.

These adverse weather events, including a punishing polar vortex, have significantly hampered the restoration progress. Power outages peaked twice - at 46,000 on Saturday and again at 30,000 on Wednesday - with approximately 146,000 customers experiencing the brunt of the outage during this relentless weather event.

The Restoration Race

Over 1,700 workers, including internal and contracted resources from Pacific Power, have been tirelessly working to restore service to the affected customers. Despite the overwhelming challenge, most were expected to regain electricity by Friday evening. The utility crews have been battling downed power lines and damaged infrastructure, all while navigating the risks posed by the extreme weather.

Living in the Dark

The power outage has not only disrupted heating, lighting, and electronic communications but also posed significant safety concerns. Issues such as fire hazards or carbon monoxide poisoning caused by alternative heating sources have been a cause for concern. The utility company, Pacific Power, has encouraged customers to report outages and check status updates. They have also provided essential tips and safety precautions to help residents cope with the situation and assist crews in restoring power.