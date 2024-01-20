Oregon Grapples with Power Outages Amidst Severe Winter Storms

On Friday, a chilling tableau of powerlessness enveloped Oregon as over 100,000 customers were left without electricity. Ice and wind relentlessly impeded Portland General Electric's power restoration efforts. The state's largest utility found itself battling Mother Nature's icy grip as it struggled to bring light and heat back to the thousands of homes left in the cold. Data from PowerOutage.us painted a stark picture of Oregon as the hardest-hit state with approximately 110,000 power outages.

Advertisment

The Wake of Winter's Wrath

Severe winter storms have relentlessly battered the U.S. Northwest in recent days. Freezing temperatures led to peak power demand in parts of the U.S. on Wednesday, a day after homes and businesses consumed a record amount of natural gas for heating and power generation. The chilling weather has brought with it a wave of challenges, with a U.S. Gulf Coast refinery in Texas having to shut down due to the severe winter storm, which also triggered malfunctions at other refineries and halved North Dakota's oil production.

Oregon: The Epicenter of Power Outages

In Oregon's Willamette Valley, thousands of residents have been left powerless since last weekend due to freezing rain. The situation has escalated to a state of emergency as more than 100,000 customers continue to live without electricity, a situation that could persist for over two weeks for some customers. The freezing rain and sustained winds have caused additional outages, with the cold claiming at least 11 lives.

Despite the daunting circumstances, efforts to restore power continue unabated. The utility company has mobilized 1,700 workers to restore power.