Oregon and Washington Grapple with Severe Blizzard Conditions

Mountainous regions in Oregon and Washington were gripped by severe blizzard conditions on Tuesday, causing notable disruptions and raising safety concerns. Both states endured the brunt of the storm, with highways being closed due to high winds, poor visibility, and hazards like fallen trees.

Highways Closed, Transportation Disrupted

The Washington Department of Transportation made the call to close two key mountain passes: U.S. Route 2 at Stevens Pass and U.S. Route 97 at Blewett Pass. This decision was in response to the National Weather Service issuing a blizzard warning for elevations above 2,000 feet, prompting the Washington Emergency Management Division to urge drivers to avoid traversing these passes.

Power Outages and Ski Resort Closures

As the storm raged on, the largest utility company in Washington reported that over 150,000 customers had lost power since the blizzard's onset. Meanwhile, ski resorts found themselves grappling with the adverse weather conditions. In Washington, the Stevens Pass ski resort reported receiving 19 inches of new snow, prompting the closure of the back side of the ski area for safety reasons. The resort plans to reopen when conditions permit safe operations.

In Oregon, ski resorts were similarly affected. Mount Hood Meadows, Timberline Lodge, and Skibowl, as reported by KGW-TV, ceased operations by shutting down their lifts. These developments underscore the blizzard's significant impact on infrastructure, power availability, and recreational activities in the affected regions.

Caution and Preparedness Advised

The Oregon Department of Transportation has been working tirelessly to clear roadways and mitigate snow impacts. Spokesperson Don Hamilton urged drivers to exercise caution and be prepared for inclement weather, a sentiment reflecting the stark reality of the situation. With blizzard warnings and winter storm warnings still in effect, residents and travelers in these areas are advised to stay vigilant as the storm continues.