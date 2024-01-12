Oregon and Southwest Washington School Districts Announce Early Dismissals Ahead of Winter Storm

School districts across Oregon and Southwest Washington, including major areas such as Portland, Beaverton, Oregon City, and Vancouver, have declared early dismissals for their students this Friday. This decision comes in the wake of a looming winter storm that is set to sweep across the region. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for the Portland and Vancouver area, effective from Friday noon until late Saturday night, warning residents of potential significant impacts.

A Proactive Response to a Potent Winter Storm

The early dismissals and activity cancellations announced by these districts are a precautionary response to the impending storm. The largest district in Oregon, Portland Public Schools, is leading the way with a decision to release students three hours early on Friday. They have also scheduled an early 5 am meeting the same day to reassess the weather conditions and decide whether a complete cancellation of classes for the day is warranted.

Ensuring Safety with Timely Actions

Other districts such as Oregon City and West Linn-Wilsonville, have also followed suit, announcing early dismissals due to the expected heavy snowfall. A modified schedule has been set in place for classes, and buses are scheduled to operate two and a half hours ahead of their usual dismissal route schedules. All after-school activities and evening practices have been canceled, and updates regarding Saturday activities are being closely monitored. The primary aim behind these actions is clear: to ensure all students and staff can get home safely and in a timely manner.

Preparing for the Aftermath of the Storm

Multiple districts including Portland, Reynolds, Beaverton, and others, are closely monitoring the weekend weather forecasts to assess any potential disruptions for the following week. The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) and Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT) are advising residents to stay at home Friday afternoon and through the weekend. ODOT is prepared with winter equipment, including deicer, plows, salt, and sand, and has advised people to stay off the roads to allow the trucks to clear them and ensure safety for all.

As the region braces for the winter storm, it is evident that the safety of students and staff remains the paramount concern for these school districts. The proactive steps they have taken are a testament to their commitment to ensuring the wellbeing of their communities.