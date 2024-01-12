Ordinary Hero: HVAC Worker Saves Blind Bulldog from Drowning in Arizona

On a chilly day in Arizona, with temperatures dipping into the 30s, an unexpected hero emerged from a routine house call. Hunter Hitchens, an HVAC worker from the Donley Service Center, found himself in the midst of a life-threatening situation involving a blind English bulldog named Malone. The 60-lb. bulldog, who is blind in one eye and 10 1/2 years old, had fallen into a backyard pool while staying at her owner’s parent’s home.

A Close Call

Kim Slaughter, Malone’s owner, and her family were temporarily residing at her parent’s home due to the ongoing construction of their new house. Malone, unfamiliar with her temporary surroundings, accidentally fell into the pool. Slaughter’s son’s girlfriend attempted to rescue the dog but failed to maintain a firm grip on the struggling bulldog.

Swift Action and A Life Saved

Hitchens, who had been working on heater repairs at the house all morning, witnessed the distressing scene unfold. Acting swiftly, he shed his jacket and prepared to jump into the icy water. Demonstrating quick thinking and courage, he reached Malone from the pool’s edge, lying on his chest and extending his arms to pull the dog to safety.

Importance of Pet Safety

Following the incident, Slaughter emphasized the importance of pet safety, especially in unfamiliar environments. She pointed out that they usually do not allow Malone out without supervision or a leash. The incident served as a stark reminder of the potential dangers pets can face, especially since her parent’s home did not have a pool fence. The situation underscored the significance of quick responses in emergencies, and the heroism of Hitchens, a seemingly ordinary HVAC worker, who went above and beyond his call of duty to save a life.