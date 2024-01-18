Orchid Island Capital to Unveil Q4 2023 Financial Results; Sets Date for Earnings Call

Orchid Island Capital, Inc., a key player in the realm of real estate investment trusts (REIT) with a special focus on Agency Residential Mortgage-Backed Securities (RMBS), has announced its intent to unveil the financial results of the final quarter of 2023 post-market closure on February 1, 2024. This announcement will be succeeded by an earnings conference call and live audio webcast on February 2, 2024, at 10:00 AM Eastern Time, providing an avenue for investors and interested parties to gain insights from the company's executives on the financial outcomes.
Joining the Earnings Call
Participants can be a part of this crucial call by dialing in through a toll-free number. An alternative option is to access the webcast via the investor relations section of Orchid Island Capital's website, which will also host an audio archive available until March 1, 2024.
Investment Strategy and Focus
The primary investment strategy of Orchid Island Capital revolves around Agency RMBS, encompassing traditional pass-through certificates issued by significant institutions such as Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, or Ginnie Mae, and structured Agency RMBS. Orchestrating this strategy is Bimini Advisors, LLC, an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Financial Performance of Orchid Island Capital
For the fourth quarter of 2023, Orchid Island Capital reported earnings per share (EPS) of 1.10, aligning with the consensus estimate. The company also declared a monthly dividend of 0.12 per share, signifying a 1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.86. The company's stock has seen an uptick, increasing by 1.3% since the year's inception, and it is slated to release its next quarterly earnings announcement on Thursday, February 22nd, 2024.