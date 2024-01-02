en English
Local News

Orchard Bids Farewell to Respected Community Member Marian Schacht

By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:51 pm EST
In a heartfelt farewell to a respected pillar of the community, Orchard bids goodbye to Marian Schacht, who passed away at the age of 81 on December 29, 2023. Marking the end of a life richly lived, her memorial services are set to take place at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 5, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Orchard. A visitation period will precede the service on the prior day, from 5-7 p.m., allowing loved ones and community members to offer their condolences and share their memories.

Remembering Marian Schacht

Marian Schacht, born to Cecil and Leona Moser on October 12, 1942, at the Orchard Hospital in Orchard, NE, lived a life deeply intertwined with her community. Alongside her husband Elden Schacht, she raised four children, marking her journey as a devoted wife and a nurturing mother. Her family, extended to include grandchildren and great-grandchildren, grieves her loss, their pain echoed by friends and community members who remember her fondly.

Arrangements by Ashburn Funeral Home

The Ashburn Funeral Home in Orchard is responsible for Marian’s funeral arrangements, ensuring that her journey to her final rest is carried out with dignity and respect. The funeral home, known for its compassionate services, will guide the bereaved family through this difficult time, providing support every step of the way.

Obituary Notices in The Daily News

The Daily News, a reliable source of local news for the Norfolk community and surrounding areas, regularly publishes death notices and obituaries. These notices provide essential details such as the time and place of death, funeral service, burial, visitation, and memorial information. Despite being provided free of charge, families wishing to publish a more detailed obituary can do so for a fee, with the option to include a photograph of the deceased. The newspaper retains the right to edit these submissions to ensure they align with their guidelines. Assistance with placing obituaries can be sought from Norfolk and area funeral homes, or submissions can be sent directly to The Daily News via email or fax.

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

