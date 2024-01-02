Orchard Bids Farewell to Respected Community Member Marian Schacht

In a heartfelt farewell to a respected pillar of the community, Orchard bids goodbye to Marian Schacht, who passed away at the age of 81 on December 29, 2023. Marking the end of a life richly lived, her memorial services are set to take place at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 5, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Orchard. A visitation period will precede the service on the prior day, from 5-7 p.m., allowing loved ones and community members to offer their condolences and share their memories.

Remembering Marian Schacht

Marian Schacht, born to Cecil and Leona Moser on October 12, 1942, at the Orchard Hospital in Orchard, NE, lived a life deeply intertwined with her community. Alongside her husband Elden Schacht, she raised four children, marking her journey as a devoted wife and a nurturing mother. Her family, extended to include grandchildren and great-grandchildren, grieves her loss, their pain echoed by friends and community members who remember her fondly.

Arrangements by Ashburn Funeral Home

The Ashburn Funeral Home in Orchard is responsible for Marian’s funeral arrangements, ensuring that her journey to her final rest is carried out with dignity and respect. The funeral home, known for its compassionate services, will guide the bereaved family through this difficult time, providing support every step of the way.

