Orangegate Park Closes for Pipeline Trail Project Amid Rainy Weather

In a recent announcement, Pierce County Parks confirmed the temporary closure of a 120-acre section of Orangegate Park, located south of 84th Street East and Pipeline Road East in the Waller area. The closure, necessitated by recent rainy weather conditions, is expected to last until May. The county's decision is guided by a dual purpose: ensuring public safety and facilitating the progress of the Pipeline Trail project.

Pipeline Trail Project

The Pipeline Trail project is an ambitious initiative that seeks to extend the existing trail and introduce a host of amenities like parking, restrooms, and a picnic area. A noteworthy feature of the project is its connection to the city of Tacoma's segment, with plans to extend the trail all the way to Orangegate Park. The county has marked May as a potential timeline to reassess the situation and determine if the area can be reopened to the public.

The Orangegate Park Project

Simultaneously, the Orangegate Park project is set to usher in a new era of recreational facilities for the region. The project, divided into two phases, is expected to kick off in 2025. The first phase includes the construction of a playground, dog park, and picnic areas. The second phase, still under review, proposes an expansion of the dog park and the addition of a bike pump track.

Funding the Future of Recreation

With a hefty budget of $7.2 million, the Orangegate Park project is a significant investment in the community's recreational future. The project is largely funded through a combination of state and federal grants, park impact fees, and real estate excise tax, reflecting a broad-based effort to enhance the region's public spaces.