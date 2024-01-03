en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Orangeburg Ushers in New Energy Era with Duke Energy

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:48 pm EST
Orangeburg Ushers in New Energy Era with Duke Energy

The city of Orangeburg, South Carolina, has heralded a new era of energy provision, announcing a seismic shift from its century-long relationship with Dominion to a new partnership with Duke Energy. The Department of Public Utilities (DPU) unveiled the decision after an exhaustive selection process, with the new 15-year contract, valued at approximately $818 million, set to commence from January 1, 2024.

Selection Process and Criteria

With the contract with Dominion nearing its conclusion, the DPU, under the stewardship of Mayor Michael Butler, embarked on a rigorous evaluation process. The team scrutinized eight potential suppliers, using a set of stringent criteria that placed a premium on safety, reliability, pricing, and a demonstrated commitment to sustainable energy.

Residents’ Reaction and Future Prospects

The announcement has elicited a mixed bag of reactions among Orangeburg residents, with some expressing curiosity regarding potential rate changes. However, the city administration has assured its residents that the transition to Duke Energy will not only guarantee stable energy prices but also enhance the quality of energy services.

Press Conference and Official Onboarding

To provide more information about the new partnership, an official press conference has been scheduled for January 9, 2024. Mayor Butler has expressed his eagerness for the upcoming partnership, praising Duke Energy for not only meeting the city’s stringent requirements but also showing a commitment to shaping a sustainable and efficient energy future for Orangeburg.

0
Business Energy United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
23 seconds ago
Investing in Quantum Computing: High Risks and High Returns
The investment landscape is always in flux, with investors constantly on the lookout for the next big thing. Today, that ‘big thing’ might just be quantum computing stocks. While in its infancy, the quantum computing sector poses both high-risk and high-reward scenarios owing to the groundbreaking nature of the technology. Quantum computers, unlike their binary
Investing in Quantum Computing: High Risks and High Returns
Daqo New Energy Corp Sees Price Drop Amid Strong Financial Health
2 mins ago
Daqo New Energy Corp Sees Price Drop Amid Strong Financial Health
Chicago Launches Initiative to Revitalize Vacant Storefronts and Boost Small Businesses
2 mins ago
Chicago Launches Initiative to Revitalize Vacant Storefronts and Boost Small Businesses
PERMA-PIPE Joins QatarEnergy's Tawteen Program: Boosting Qatar's LNG Production and National Vision
35 seconds ago
PERMA-PIPE Joins QatarEnergy's Tawteen Program: Boosting Qatar's LNG Production and National Vision
PERMA-PIPE Aligns with QatarEnergy's Expansion Plans, Strengthening its Foothold in the Middle East
1 min ago
PERMA-PIPE Aligns with QatarEnergy's Expansion Plans, Strengthening its Foothold in the Middle East
Whistleblower Alleges Fraud, Forgery, and Workplace Misconduct at Chicago Dealership
1 min ago
Whistleblower Alleges Fraud, Forgery, and Workplace Misconduct at Chicago Dealership
Latest Headlines
World News
Ohio Attorney General Rejects Petition Summary for 'Secure and Fair Elections' Amendment
11 seconds
Ohio Attorney General Rejects Petition Summary for 'Secure and Fair Elections' Amendment
Young Hero in Geelong: Harry Wilson's Quick Thinking Saves Father's Life
16 seconds
Young Hero in Geelong: Harry Wilson's Quick Thinking Saves Father's Life
Wayne County Commissioners Approve Child Abuse Handling Memorandum
59 seconds
Wayne County Commissioners Approve Child Abuse Handling Memorandum
Bam Adebayo: A New Approach to the Game for Long-Term Success
1 min
Bam Adebayo: A New Approach to the Game for Long-Term Success
Australian Brain Cancer Mission: A Review of Progress
1 min
Australian Brain Cancer Mission: A Review of Progress
Fran Connelly's 24th Year of Service and Updates from Chicago's Angling Scene
2 mins
Fran Connelly's 24th Year of Service and Updates from Chicago's Angling Scene
New Year's Resolutions for Pets: Five Essential Habits for Healthier Lives
2 mins
New Year's Resolutions for Pets: Five Essential Habits for Healthier Lives
NFL Clash: Projection Model Favors Seattle Seahawks Over Arizona Cardinals in Pivotal Game
2 mins
NFL Clash: Projection Model Favors Seattle Seahawks Over Arizona Cardinals in Pivotal Game
Victoria Addresses Elective Surgery Backlog with Three New Rapid Access Hubs
2 mins
Victoria Addresses Elective Surgery Backlog with Three New Rapid Access Hubs
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
1 hour
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
2 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
3 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
4 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
4 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
4 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
4 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
5 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
6 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app