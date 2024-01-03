Orangeburg Ushers in New Energy Era with Duke Energy

The city of Orangeburg, South Carolina, has heralded a new era of energy provision, announcing a seismic shift from its century-long relationship with Dominion to a new partnership with Duke Energy. The Department of Public Utilities (DPU) unveiled the decision after an exhaustive selection process, with the new 15-year contract, valued at approximately $818 million, set to commence from January 1, 2024.

Selection Process and Criteria

With the contract with Dominion nearing its conclusion, the DPU, under the stewardship of Mayor Michael Butler, embarked on a rigorous evaluation process. The team scrutinized eight potential suppliers, using a set of stringent criteria that placed a premium on safety, reliability, pricing, and a demonstrated commitment to sustainable energy.

Residents’ Reaction and Future Prospects

The announcement has elicited a mixed bag of reactions among Orangeburg residents, with some expressing curiosity regarding potential rate changes. However, the city administration has assured its residents that the transition to Duke Energy will not only guarantee stable energy prices but also enhance the quality of energy services.

Press Conference and Official Onboarding

To provide more information about the new partnership, an official press conference has been scheduled for January 9, 2024. Mayor Butler has expressed his eagerness for the upcoming partnership, praising Duke Energy for not only meeting the city’s stringent requirements but also showing a commitment to shaping a sustainable and efficient energy future for Orangeburg.