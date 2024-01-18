Oracle Financial Services Software Stock Surges 20% Following Robust Q3 FY24 Earnings

In a remarkable display of financial momentum, shares of Oracle Financial Services Software (OFSS), an Oracle subsidiary, surged by an impressive 20% to set an all-time high record of ₹6,103.40. This surge was sparked by the company’s robust Q3 FY24 earnings, which were disclosed after market hours on Wednesday.

Impressive Q3 FY24 Earnings

The earnings report revealed a whopping 69% leap in consolidated net profit, reaching ₹741 crore, an appreciable rise from the ₹437 crore recorded in the same period of the previous year and ₹417 crore in the preceding quarter (Q2FY24). The company reported a significant 26% annual increase in operational revenue, which totaled ₹1,824 crore. Furthermore, it recorded a 43% rise in operating profit, hitting ₹869 crore for the December quarter.

Detailed Business Revenue Analysis

Breaking down the earnings further, the products business revenue grew by 29% to ₹1,680 crore, while the services business experienced a slight decrease of 2%, bringing it to ₹144 crore. The company also signed license fees totaling $49.5 million during the quarter with 37 countries and had 19 customers go live on its products.

Performance Overview

Over the first nine months of FY24, the company’s consolidated net profit witnessed a 25% increase, reaching ₹1,659 crore. Revenue from operations also saw an increase, reaching ₹4,730 crore from ₹4,227 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

Makarand Padalkar, CEO of OFSS, emphasized the company’s strong growth in revenue and profits. He also mentioned a notable cloud deal with Navy Federal Credit Union, USA. The stock has seen a 41% gain over the last five trading sessions and a 47% gain for January, outperforming its 2023 calendar year return of 39.34%.