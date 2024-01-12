OPTK Networks Supercharges Network with 400 Gbps Capacity Upgrade

Nebraska-based OPTK Networks has supercharged its network capacity, upgrading its fiber speed to a whopping 400 gigabits per second (Gbps) with the aid of Ciena’s 6500 packet-optical transport platform and WaveLogic 5 Extreme 800G and WaveLogic Ai 400G coherent optics. This substantial enhancement expands services to a more extensive range of locations, primarily focusing on data center-to-data center connectivity for wholesale clients and hyperscalers.

An Eye on the Future

While the speed boost from 100 Gbps to 400 Gbps is impressive, OPTK Networks is already looking beyond the current upgrade. The network is primed for future upgrades to 1 terabit per second (Tb/s) and even higher as technology continues to progress. This move signals OPTK Networks’ commitment to staying at the forefront of network advancements, ensuring its services remain competitive and relevant in an ever-evolving digital landscape.

Seamless Collaboration with Ciena

In collaboration with Ciena, OPTK Networks has integrated Optical Transport Network (OTN) switching, coherent optics, optical line systems, and the MCP domain controller into its network. This mix of technologies allows OPTK to dynamically scale and adapt to changing traffic patterns and customer requirements without requiring regeneration. The centralized control provided by the MCP domain controller also ensures efficient management of network resources and services.

Aligning with Industry Trends

The enhancements made by OPTK Networks align with a rising industry trend towards networks with higher capacities. Ciena’s WaveLogic modems, including the WaveLogic 5 Extreme 800G and WaveLogic Ai 400G, have seen widespread adoption, with over 100,000 shipments to 250 customers across 68 countries. The next-generation WaveLogic 6, capable of delivering 1.6 terabits per second (Tbps) over 1,000 kilometers, is expected to further boost network performance across the board. As of January 2024, Ciena’s 6500 platform has been embraced by more than 800 customers worldwide, underscoring its reliability and effectiveness in network enhancement.