Business

Optimism Amidst Adversity: The Story of Rosie Lip and Kyle Grocery on Pine Ridge Reservation

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 8:47 pm EST
Optimism Amidst Adversity: The Story of Rosie Lip and Kyle Grocery on Pine Ridge Reservation

In the heart of South Dakota, on the Pine Ridge Reservation, a beacon of hope glows against the backdrop of pervasive challenges. Rosie Lip, a cashier at Kyle Grocery and member of the Oglala Sioux Tribe, stands as a testament to resilience and positivity. Despite the lack of running water, electricity, and internet access, Lip cherishes her employment and the uplifting presence of her employer, Liz May.

The Story of Rosie Lip and Kyle Grocery

Amid the adversity, Lip’s gratitude for her job and the support of May, who is not only the store owner but also a representative in South Dakota’s House of Representatives, shines through. May, married to a tribal member, underlines the significant infrastructure needs of the reservation and the escalating drug problems, made worse by external influences like the Mexican cartel.

Kyle Grocery: A Vital Community Resource

The grocery store serves as a vital resource for this community, providing basic necessities and employment to 15 people. In a region plagued by poverty and neglected infrastructure, Kyle Grocery emerges as a vital lifeblood, supporting families and fostering a sense of unity.

Emergency & Hope on Pine Ridge

The series ‘Emergency & Hope on Pine Ridge’ by KELOLAND’s Lauren Soulek and Dan Santella is casting light on the struggles and resilience of the Pine Ridge community. It highlights the positive impact of local businesses like Kyle Grocery and the spirit of individuals like Rosie Lip and Liz May. This series is more than a narrative; it’s a testament to the enduring spirit of a community in the face of adversity.

Simultaneously, the Department of the Interior is investing $22.3 million to repair and upgrade water systems and failing dams, including a $12 million allocation to fix the high-risk Oglala Dam on the Pine Ridge Reservation. These initiatives, crucial for ensuring health, safety, and prosperity, underscore the ongoing commitment to improving conditions for the Pine Ridge Reservation and other Tribal communities.

Business Social Issues United States
