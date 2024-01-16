Optimal Blue Amplifies Mobile Strategy with Android App Launch and iOS Enhancements

As a pioneer in mortgage secondary marketing technology, Optimal Blue has set a new bar by launching a dynamic mobile application for Android and unveiling significant enhancements to their existing iOS app. These upgrades are designed to empower loan officers on the move with full product and search capabilities, enabling them to pinpoint the finest mortgage products, rates, and prices directly from their handheld devices.

Mobile Apps: A Game Changer for Loan Officers

These mobile applications are not just the latest convenience tools; they are strategic, competitive weapons that can boost efficiency and transform the homebuying experience. The Android app's release and the iOS enhancements now include pricing analysis from the Optimal Blue Mortgage Market Indices (OBMMI), a unique market data source. The OBMMI is derived from locked rates with customers, covering about 42% of all U.S. mortgage transactions. This rich database of information can be tapped to deliver a compelling value proposition to homebuyers.

Optimal Blue's PPE: Cornerstone of the Apps

Both the Android and iOS apps are built around Optimal Blue's PPE - the industry's most widely used product pricing and eligibility engine. However, this functionality within the apps is exclusively available for Optimal Blue clients. The PPE is trusted by a majority of top U.S. mortgage lenders, underlining its credibility and acceptance in the market. Optimal Blue's Marketplace Platform, supported by the company's PPE, offers solutions for originators and investors to optimize processes related to product, pricing, eligibility, and more.

OBMMI Pricing Analysis: A Key Differentiator

What sets these apps apart is the inclusion of OBMMI's pricing analysis. Currently, this feature is accessible to anyone via the iOS app, with plans to extend this capability to the Android app later in the year. This strategy of democratizing access to OBMMI pricing analysis underscores Optimal Blue's commitment to enhancing transparency and competitiveness in the mortgage industry.