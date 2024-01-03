en English
Business

Oppenheimer Forecasts Bullish Growth for Zscaler in 2024

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:39 am EST
Oppenheimer Forecasts Bullish Growth for Zscaler in 2024

Oppenheimer analysts have offered a bullish forecast for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS), an industry leader in cybersecurity. They predict a promising growth trajectory for the company, giving it an Outperform rating with a $290 price target for 2024. The analysts’ optimism is rooted in Zscaler’s potential to further penetrate its existing customer base with current products such as ZPA, ZDX, and Data Protection, as well as its plans to introduce new products like Risk360, Branch Connector, and ITDR.

Room for Growth

According to Oppenheimer’s analysis, less than half of Zscaler’s customers have adopted ZPA, and fewer than 10% have adopted ZDX, indicating a significant market yet to be tapped. The “Zscaler for Users” bundle and the cross-sell synergies between Data Protection and ZIA, which is still in its early stages, are expected to boost product adoption.

Positioning in the SASE Market

Analysts predict that the forthcoming Branch Connector will address the company’s SD-WAN gap, strengthening its position in the single-vendor Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) market. Furthermore, they believe Zscaler’s data collection efforts will yield long-term benefits by developing its ITDR and Data Analytics capabilities.

Go-To-Market Additions and Regulatory Tailwinds

The company’s growth prospects are further bolstered by new go-to-market (GTM) additions that enhance relationships with system integrators/value-added resellers (SIs/VARs) and facilitate deeper penetration into large accounts, mid-market growth, and potential margin expansion. Regulatory tailwinds, such as new SEC cybersecurity disclosure requirements and the President’s Zero-Trust Executive Order, are expected to drive incremental Annual Contract Value (ACV) growth, particularly from Federal agencies, which traditionally have slower adoption rates compared to large enterprises.

Contrasting Perspectives

Seeking Alpha’s Quant Rating system holds a Hold rating for Zscaler, providing a contrasting viewpoint to the more optimistic Buy rating held by Seeking Alpha authors and average Wall Street analysts. As we move further into 2024, it will be intriguing to see whether Oppenheimer’s bullish predictions play out, and if so, how Zscaler capitalizes on the opportunities presented.

author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

