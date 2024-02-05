Oportun Expands Board of Directors with Two High-Profile Appointments

In a significant move, the mission-driven fintech company, Oportun, has announced the expansion of its Board of Directors with the entry of two new independent members, Carlos Minetti and Mohit Daswani. This expansion, effective from February 7, 2024, increases the board's strength from seven to nine members. Both Minetti and Daswani bring to the table a wealth of experience in consumer lending and credit risk, coupled with executive and public company experience.

Enriching the Board with Industry Veterans

Carlos Minetti, a veteran with over 35 years of experience in consumer lending and credit risk, has joined the board following his most recent tenure as President, Consumer Banking at Discover Financial Services. Prior to this, he held significant roles at American Express and served as Discover's Chief Risk and Credit Officer. Minetti's academic background is equally impressive, with a Bachelor's degree from Texas A&M University and an MBA from the University of Chicago.

Joining him on the board is Mohit Daswani, the current Chief Financial Officer of ThoughtSpot, Inc. Daswani brings a wide range of experience from his previous roles at Square (now Block), PayPal, and in the investment banking and private equity sectors. He holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a BA in Economics from Columbia University.

Unanimous Approval and Anticipated Contributions

Ginny Lee, Chair of Oportun's Nominating, Governance and Social Responsibility Committee, expressed the board's unanimous approval of both appointments after an extensive and thorough search. Raul Vazquez, CEO of Oportun, foresees both Minetti and Daswani contributing significantly to the company's journey towards profitable, sustainable growth with their deep knowledge in consumer-related financial services.

Oportun's Record of Responsible Credit

Oportun, with its mission-driven approach, has a well-established track record of providing over $17.2 billion in responsible credit. The company prides itself on saving its members more than $2.4 billion in interest and fees, helping them save an average of over $1,800 annually. The new additions to the board are anticipated to further strengthen Oportun's commitment to its mission.