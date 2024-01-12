en English
Energy

Operational Malfunction at TotalEnergies Refinery: Impact and Actions

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:58 pm EST
Operational Malfunction at TotalEnergies Refinery: Impact and Actions

In a significant development, an operational malfunction on the fluidic catalytic cracker (FCC) at a TotalEnergies refinery instigated the cessation of two Crude Distillation Units (CDUs) and two Vacuum Distillation Units (VDUs) on Thursday. The FCC, intrinsic to gasoline production, encountered issues leading to curtailed production and steam utilization across multiple units. TotalEnergies communicated these developments to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

Resumption of Operations

By Friday, the refinery recommenced operations of the 150,000-barrels-per-day (bpd) Atmospheric Crude Unit (ACU-1) CDU and the 60,000-bpd VDU-2, while the 40,000-bpd ACU-2 and 51,000-bpd VDU-1 remained offline. The FCC-2, with a capacity of 76,000-bpd, also functioned on Friday, albeit grappling with operational struggles to reach full production since the culmination of a three-month overhaul on November 20.

Significance of the FCC

The FCC at the refinery holds a pivotal role in the processing of crude oil into various feedstocks for other units. This overhaul included the replacement of a hefty 1.3-million-pound reactor. The FCC at TotalEnergies’ refinery is the sole unit of its kind at the facility, underscoring its criticality.

Impact on TotalEnergies

The malfunction and subsequent shutdown of units at the TotalEnergies refinery underscore the delicate interplay of operational mechanisms within such facilities. Any disruption can lead to significant impacts on production capacities and schedules, thereby affecting the company’s standing in the market and potentially the price of crude oil. The swift action to rectify the situation demonstrates TotalEnergies’ commitment to maintaining seamless operations and minimizing downtime.

Energy United States
Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

