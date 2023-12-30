en English
Business

Operational Challenges Strain America’s Big Chain Pharmacies

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 10:56 pm EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 1:57 am EST
Operational Challenges Strain America’s Big Chain Pharmacies

In the bustling corridors of America’s big chain pharmacies, the pressures on pharmacists are palpable. Under the weight of incessant phone calls and patient counseling, their roles have morphed into a relentless whirlwind of tasks. Customers, on the other hand, are facing long lines and a growing dissatisfaction with the services. Coupled with the sight of household toiletries and other items secured in theft-proof cases, it’s clear that the industry is grappling with significant operational challenges.

Independent Pharmacies: A Silver Lining Amid Challenges

Interestingly, this state of affairs seems to be benefiting some small independent pharmacies. As chain stores grapple with internal challenges and customer dissatisfaction, there’s a noticeable trend of customers shifting loyalties. However, the independent pharmacies aren’t without their share of problems. Issues like theft and low reimbursement rates continue to plague these smaller entities, making their survival a constant struggle.

Generic Drug Crisis: A Deep-Rooted Problem

Adding to the industry’s woes is a crisis in the generic drug segment. Key drugs are in short supply, indicative of a deep-rooted problem that’s shaking the very foundations of the industry. This has further strained the already burdened pharmacies, exacerbating the operational challenges they face.

Upcoming Drug Price Changes: A Double-Edged Sword

Looking ahead, the industry is preparing for a significant shakeup. Major drug companies, including Pfizer Inc, Sanofi SA, and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd are set to increase prices on over 500 drugs in the U.S. in early January. Simultaneously, at least three companies, including GSK Plc, are expected to decrease prices on a minimum of 15 unique drugs. These changes come in the wake of elevated inflation rates and soaring manufacturing costs. However, despite the shifting dynamics and growing concerns, drugmakers have managed to maintain a consistent median price increase of around 5% since 2019.

Business United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

