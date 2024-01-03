Operation Wetback: A Look at Its Legacy and Trump’s Endorsement

Operation Wetback, an immigration enforcement initiative of the U.S. government during the 1950s, aimed to deport Mexican immigrants who had entered the country illegally. This operation, named after a derogatory term for Mexicans crossing the Rio Grande, coincided with the Bracero program, a guest worker initiative that excluded women and children, leading to irregular family entries into the country. One such family was Noelia Sanchez’s, a U.S.-born child whose mother was deported during this operation. They returned legally after a year, embodying the enduring impact of U.S. immigration policies on individuals and communities.

Trump’s Endorsement of Operation Wetback and Its Implications

Former President Donald Trump has praised Operation Wetback, promising during his campaign to initiate the largest domestic deportation operation in American history. Despite his rhetoric, the Trump administration did not achieve the scale of deportations he promised, deporting fewer immigrants than his predecessor, Barack Obama.

Historical Analysis and Criticisms of Operation Wetback

Historians and immigration experts have criticized Operation Wetback for its exaggerated reports of arrests and for employing scare tactics to provoke self-deportation. They described the operation as a terror campaign, with organizations advising immigrants in the country illegally to return to Mexico out of fear. The government reportedly struggled to carry out the alleged 1 million arrests under the operation.

Trump’s Immigration Rhetoric and Its Echoes of the Past

Trump’s stance on immigration has drawn stark criticisms and comparisons to Nazi Germany’s rhetoric around Aryan blood purity. His administration’s policies led to actions such as family separations, border wall construction, and restrictions on asylum, making it one of the most hostile towards immigration in recent decades. His record on immigration became a contentious issue during the Republican presidential race, with candidates like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis challenging Trump on his performance.