Operation Reclaim and Rebuild: A Major Anti-Human Trafficking Initiative in California

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna is set to unveil the outcomes of Operation Reclaim and Rebuild, a significant statewide anti-human trafficking initiative. The week-long operation, involving collaboration among 95 federal, state, and local agencies, has culminated in numerous arrests and the rescue of both adult and juvenile female victims. The announcement is slated for a Tuesday morning news conference, with the presence of Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón, representatives from the Los Angeles Police Department, the Department of Homeland Security, and several other law enforcement and federal agencies. Alan Smyth, CEO of Saving Innocence, a non-profit organization dedicated to battling human trafficking, is also expected to attend.

Crackdown on Sexual Predators

In a parallel development, California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced the arrest of seven suspects following a two-day sexual predator apprehension operation in Kern County. The operation targeted adults attempting to sexually exploit children, with undercover agents and detectives acting as minors offering sex for pay on online platforms commonly used by sex trafficking victims. Resulting in the rescue of three victims, the suspects now face charges including pimping, pandering, human trafficking of a minor, and contacting a minor for the purpose of committing a felony.

Human Trafficking Victims Rescued

Furthermore, during a weekend-long human trafficking detail in the Visalia area, detectives from the Tulare County Sheriff’s Human Trafficking Unit were able to rescue three women who fell victim to this heinous crime. The operation led to the arrest of one man for soliciting a juvenile for sex, a felony, and five men for soliciting prostitution. Sheriff Mike Boudreaux stated that their office is actively involved in the prevention of human trafficking, the recovery of victims, and the arrest of those soliciting children and adults for sex.

Zero Tolerance for Exploitation

