Security

Operation Prosperity Guardian: US-led Coalition Seeks to Secure Maritime Routes Amid Houthi Threats

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 5:22 am EST
Operation Prosperity Guardian: US-led Coalition Seeks to Secure Maritime Routes Amid Houthi Threats

In a world increasingly reliant on global trade, the safety of maritime routes holds paramount significance. A persistent threat to this security is the Houthi insurgency in Yemen, casting long shadows over one of the world’s most vital maritime arteries: the Red Sea and Suez Canal. Against this backdrop, the United States military, under the banner ‘Operation Prosperity Guardian,’ has spearheaded a multinational force to secure the passage for commercial shipping through these strategic waterways.

Operation Prosperity Guardian: A Multinational Shield

The coalition, Operation Prosperity Guardian, was formed in response to the Houthi-led attacks on shipping in the Red Sea. The initiative currently boasts a strength of over 20 members, including the US, UK, Greece, Denmark, the Netherlands, Norway, Australia, and Canada. The collective goal is to ensure the safety of maritime traffic in the Red Sea, Bab al-Mandeb, and Gulf of Aden—areas that have seen numerous civilian container and freight ships attacked and hijacked by Houthi forces.

The Maritime Threat and the International Response

The Houthi threat has been so severe that several major shipping companies had previously diverted their routes away from the Suez Canal. However, with the reassurances from the US military and the presence of the Operation Prosperity Guardian, companies like the Maersk Line have announced their return to using the Suez Canal. Despite these assurances, about half of the container ship fleet continues to avoid the route, indicating that the threat to maritime traffic is still a tangible concern.

The Broader Implications and Future Prospects

This situation isn’t merely about secure routes for ships—it’s about the uninterrupted flow of global trade. Were the Houthi rebels to close off the Bab El Mandab Strait, the economic cost would be enormous, not only for the West but for the world. Such a disruption to the trade passing through the Bab on its way to or from Suez isn’t just a handful of sand in the wheels of global trade, it’s a potential roadblock. This could spell bad news for growth and for many markets, emphasizing the urgency to completely neutralize the Houthi threat.

While the Operation Prosperity Guardian has been instrumental in restoring some confidence among shipping industry stakeholders, the persistence of Houthi attacks suggests that the threat to maritime traffic isn’t entirely mitigated. As the US mulls a heavy response against the rebels, the world watches and waits, hoping for a safe passage through the tumultuous waters of the Red Sea and the Suez Canal.

Security United States Yemen
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

