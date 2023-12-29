en English
Conflict & Defence

Operation Prosperity Guardian: U.S. Maritime Force Faces Global Hesitation

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 8:05 pm EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 9:28 pm EST
In an international response to escalating Houthi attacks on Red Sea shipping, U.S. President Joe Biden has launched Operation Prosperity Guardian, a maritime force aimed at protecting global commerce. This initiative, however, has been met with hesitation from many allies who are reluctant to publicly associate with it, given the potential political backlash from their electorate and the risk of retaliation by the Houthis.

International Response to Houthi Attacks

Despite the Pentagon’s announcement that the force is a defensive coalition of over 20 nations, nearly half of these countries have not acknowledged their participation. European allies Italy and Spain have made statements distancing themselves from Operation Prosperity Guardian. Italy clarified that its deployment to the Red Sea is solely for the protection of its ship owners and not as part of the U.S. operation. Spain, on the other hand, has rejected involvement in both the U.S. operation and the EU’s anti-piracy mission Atalanta for Red Sea protection.

The Influence of Gaza Conflict

The reluctance of countries to join the U.S.-led effort is not only influenced by the conflict in Gaza but also by public sentiment against Israel’s actions in the region. Furthermore, the potential risk of becoming a target for Houthi retaliation has caused nations such as India to forego participation. These factors have collectively contributed to the hesitancy of U.S. allies in associating with the initiative.

The Houthi attacks, which have escalated with the seizure of ships and the use of missiles and drones, pose a significant threat to the Suez Canal’s trade route. This has necessitated a separate international response beyond the conflict in Gaza, according to the U.S. While shipping companies such as Maersk are resuming operations in the region, others like Hapag Lloyd deem the Red Sea too perilous for navigation.

Conflict & Defence United States Yemen
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

