Operation Prosperity Guardian: Biden’s Maritime Force Faces Reluctance from Allies

In response to the Houthi attacks on Red Sea shipping routes, U.S. President Joe Biden has launched a new maritime force named Operation Prosperity Guardian.

Despite Pentagon’s claims that the force consists of over 20 nations, aimed at safeguarding billions of dollars worth of commerce through the Red Sea, a significant chokepoint for global trade, several allies remain hesitant to publicly or fully endorse the initiative.

European Allies Distance Themselves

Italy and Spain, two of the listed European allies, have released statements distancing themselves from the force.

This reluctance stems partially from the ongoing conflict in Gaza, where Biden’s staunch support for Israel, despite international criticism, has raised concerns among European governments about their electorate’s reaction. There’s also a fear of getting entangled in broader regional tensions.

Shipping Companies Resume Operations amid Risk

The Houthi attacks, backed by Iran, have been targeting ships since November 19 in a bid to internationalize the cost of Israeli military action in Gaza. The U.S., in collaboration with Britain and France, have intercepted Houthi-launched drones and missiles.

Some shipping companies, such as Maersk, have resumed operations in the region, while others like Germany’s Hapag-Lloyd still deem the Red Sea too perilous.

Unveiling the Coalition’s Composition

The U.S. has only publicly named 12 of the 20 countries allegedly part of the task force, allowing others to disclose their participation at their discretion. The European Union has expressed support through a joint statement condemning Houthi attacks, and several countries have embraced the U.S. operation.

However, nations like Spain and Italy have clarified their intentions to operate independently of the U.S. initiative, while some, including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, have shown no interest. The threat of Houthi retaliation is a significant concern driving some countries’ hesitance, as seen with India’s reluctance to join due to fears of becoming a target.

The formation of this coalition underlines the intricate geopolitical dynamics and the challenge of creating a unified international front in the face of regional conflicts.