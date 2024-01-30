Operation Guardian Sphinx: A Crucible for NATO Interrogation and Detention Operations

In an extraordinary show of international cooperation, military units from the United States and their NATO allies participated in the multinational military exercise known as Operation Guardian Sphinx. The exercise took place from January 21 to January 26, involving key units such as the 525th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade (E-MIB), the Louisiana National Guard's 773rd Military Police Battalion, V Corps, U.S. Army Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF), and nine NATO allies. These units came together to simulate intelligence and detention operations at a theater-level internment facility during Large-Scale Combat Operations (LSCO) against a near-peer threat.

Training for Real-World Scenarios

Operation Guardian Sphinx provided a unique training opportunity for participants to engage in humane interrogation and safe detention practices, all in line with international law. The exercise brought together 23 organizations with a primary focus on enhancing proficiency in Human Intelligence (HUMINT) collection, fusion, and analysis during detention operations. Observers and mentors were on hand to assess performance, provide feedback, and identify areas of improvement.

Recognizing Partnerships and Collaboration

Chief Warrant Officer 4 Chuck S. Damboise underscored the significance of the Military Intelligence Corps and Military Police Corps partnership in such exercises. Damboise also highlighted the invaluable role of NATO partners in making the operation successful. Colonel Jared B. Harty echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the importance of joint detainee and interrogation operations in informing commanders and enabling rapid, effective decision-making.

Implications for Future Operations

The feedback and insights gleaned from Operation Guardian Sphinx will inform future policy, doctrine, and training, and ultimately improve the readiness and capabilities of the units involved. Moreover, the 525th E-MIB, a key participant in the exercise, is actively involved in supporting Operation European Assure, Deter and Reinforce (OEADR). In this capacity, they provide critical intelligence support to V-Corps (Forward), Security Assistance Group-Ukraine (SAG-U), and NATO allies, further strengthening the bonds of international military cooperation.