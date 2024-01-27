Operation Babylift Survivor Moves Veterans with Her Story at Connecticut Coffee House

In the heart of Griswold, Eastern Connecticut, the Veterans Coffee House stands as a beacon of camaraderie and shared history among veterans. Founded by Vietnam War veteran Tom Wilber, this meeting place has grown into a notable congregation point for veterans in the region who find solace in their shared experiences and the supportive environment it offers.

Operation Babylift Survivor Shares Her Story

The Coffee House is distinguished not only for its fellowship but also for the caliber of guest speakers it hosts. During a recent meeting, the veterans had the privilege of listening to the riveting narrative of Cathy Smith. Smith, a survivor of Operation Babylift during the Vietnam War, recounted her heart-wrenching experience of being airlifted from Saigon to the United States after her mother was tragically killed by North Vietnamese soldiers, leaving her orphaned.

She spoke of the chaos that surrounded the airlift, her subsequent adoption, and the painstaking journey to uncover her family history. Her past remained a mystery until she embarked on a quest using ancestry.com, which helped her find a half-brother and learn more about her father, a former merchant marine.

A Standing Ovation for a Moving Narrative

The emotional depth of Smith's presentation resonated with the veterans, many of whom served during the Vietnam War. Her story, marked by struggle and resilience, resulted in a standing ovation from the veterans in attendance, strengthening the bonds of camaraderie and mutual respect within the group.

A Therapeutic Haven for Veterans

Originally a spin-off from a Plainfield group, the Veterans Coffee House has grown to about 90 members. It offers a supportive environment that some veterans find more therapeutic than traditional veterans' organizations like the VFW. Furthermore, unlike many veterans' organizations, the coffee house invites family members to attend, fostering a sense of community and shared history.

The variety of speakers, coupled with the shared experiences and history of its attendees, has made the Veterans Coffee House of Eastern Connecticut a standout gathering place for veterans, providing a platform for healing, connection, and mutual support.