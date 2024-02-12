Opera Superstar Denyce Graves Honors Legacy of Mary Cardwell Dawson

Opera Superstar Denyce Graves: Honoring a Trailblazing LegacyOn February 15-17, mezzo-soprano Denyce Graves will grace the stage in 'The Passion of Mary Cardwell Dawson', a play with music produced by Opera Carolina. The renowned opera singer aims to preserve and honor the legacy of Mary Cardwell Dawson, who founded the first Black opera company in the United States, the National Negro Opera Company, in 1941.

Advertisment

A Legacy of Determination and Accomplishment

Growing up during the Jim Crow era in North Carolina, Mary Cardwell Dawson was no stranger to adversity. Despite the challenges she faced, she created a safe space for Black artists and became the founding director of the National Negro Opera Company. Now, Denyce Graves, an internationally acclaimed mezzo-soprano, will portray Dawson in a production that highlights the importance of diversity in opera.

From Southwest D.C. to the World Stage

Advertisment

I had the privilege of discussing Graves' remarkable career with Felicia Curry on WETA Arts. Graves, who was exposed to music at an early age in Southwest D.C., fell in love with opera and made her debut in Bizet's Carmen. She has since graced stages around the world, her powerful voice and captivating stage presence leaving audiences breathless.

Preserving the Past and Paving the Future

Graves' role in 'The Passion of Mary Cardwell Dawson' is a testament to her commitment to honoring the legacy of trailblazing artists who paved the way for future generations. As an artist, Graves understands the importance of representation and is determined to preserve the history of Black opera singers.

In a world where diversity and inclusion are increasingly important, Graves' portrayal of Mary Cardwell Dawson serves as a powerful reminder of the resilience and determination of Black artists in the face of adversity. As I prepare to witness Graves bring Dawson's story to life, I am reminded of the enduring power of music to inspire, uplift, and unite.

Join me in celebrating the legacy of Mary Cardwell Dawson and the extraordinary career of Denyce Graves at 'The Passion of Mary Cardwell Dawson', February 15-17. Together, we can honor the past and pave the way for a more inclusive future in the world of opera.