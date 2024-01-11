en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

OpenAI Unveils GPT Store: A New Era in AI Marketplace

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:51 pm EST | Updated: Jan 12, 2024 at 3:06 am EST
OpenAI Unveils GPT Store: A New Era in AI Marketplace

OpenAI has unveiled its GPT Store, a platform that transforms the way we use artificial intelligence. This online marketplace allows paid ChatGPT customers to share and monetize their unique chatbots. The GPT Store is a significant stride in AI-based applications, enabling users to tailor their experience and businesses to reap the benefits of AI in a more personalized manner.

Revolutionizing the AI Market

The GPT Store operates as a web directory for custom versions of ChatGPT, expanding the reach of AI models developed by OpenAI partners and the community. With categories such as writing, research, programming, education, and lifestyle, users can browse through an array of trending GPTs. OpenAI is set to highlight ‘useful and impactful’ GPTs, further enriching the user experience.

The Business Dimension

OpenAI plans to launch a revenue program for GPT builders by the end of March, a move that is causing a stir among developers. This initiative has drawn comparisons to Apple’s App Store, heralding a new era in the AI industry. The GPT Store’s introduction offers a promising opportunity for developers to monetize their skills, while users gain access to an array of online services. The store is accessible to premium ChatGPT users and developers, setting the stage for a dynamic and collaborative AI ecosystem.

A New Era in AI

The launch of the GPT Store signifies a milestone in the use of AI technology. OpenAI, under the leadership of Sam Altman, has managed to create a marketplace for personalized AI applications, allowing creators to monetize their AI systems. The GPT Store, available to users on paid ChatGPT plans, is divided into eight sections for different tasks, offering a diverse range of applications. OpenAI’s move aligns with the broader trend of democratizing AI, making it more accessible and useful for all.

0
Business United States
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
3 mins ago
Pittsburgh Penguins Reschedule Game to Avoid Clash with Steelers' Wild Card Match
In a display of solidarity with Pittsburgh’s adored football franchise, the Pittsburgh Penguins have shifted their game against the Seattle Kraken to 1 PM/EST on Monday, allowing for dedicated fans to tune in to the Pittsburgh Steelers-Buffalo Bills Wild Card game later that day at 4:30 PM/EST. In an unprecedented move, the Penguins have adjusted
Pittsburgh Penguins Reschedule Game to Avoid Clash with Steelers' Wild Card Match
Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024: A Landmark for Investment
11 mins ago
Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024: A Landmark for Investment
Is Homeritz Corporation Berhad Overvalued? A Look into the Discounted Cash Flow Model Analysis
13 mins ago
Is Homeritz Corporation Berhad Overvalued? A Look into the Discounted Cash Flow Model Analysis
Coleg Cambria Fights Skills Shortage with Open Events for Adults
3 mins ago
Coleg Cambria Fights Skills Shortage with Open Events for Adults
Emerging Market-Focused Asset Managers Face Significant Outflows as Investors Retreat from Riskier Debt and Equity
6 mins ago
Emerging Market-Focused Asset Managers Face Significant Outflows as Investors Retreat from Riskier Debt and Equity
ANEW Hotels & Resorts Welcomes ANEW Resort White River Mbombela to its Expanding Portfolio
9 mins ago
ANEW Hotels & Resorts Welcomes ANEW Resort White River Mbombela to its Expanding Portfolio
Latest Headlines
World News
Shirtless Miami Dolphins Fan Braved Historic Cold During AFC Wild-Card Playoff Game
1 min
Shirtless Miami Dolphins Fan Braved Historic Cold During AFC Wild-Card Playoff Game
Decay Clinches Second Reign as TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Champions
2 mins
Decay Clinches Second Reign as TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Champions
FIU Secures Narrow Victory in High Scoring Game Against UTEP
2 mins
FIU Secures Narrow Victory in High Scoring Game Against UTEP
Gregory O'Kane Champions Youth Development Ahead of Hurling Championship
2 mins
Gregory O'Kane Champions Youth Development Ahead of Hurling Championship
Rakhimova and Fernandez Triumph in Australian Open First Round
3 mins
Rakhimova and Fernandez Triumph in Australian Open First Round
Richmond Spiders Triumph Over George Mason Patriots in a Thrilling Basketball Match
3 mins
Richmond Spiders Triumph Over George Mason Patriots in a Thrilling Basketball Match
Pittsburgh Penguins Reschedule Game to Avoid Clash with Steelers' Wild Card Match
3 mins
Pittsburgh Penguins Reschedule Game to Avoid Clash with Steelers' Wild Card Match
Auburn's Dominance Continues with Victory over LSU in College Basketball Showdown
3 mins
Auburn's Dominance Continues with Victory over LSU in College Basketball Showdown
Samford Dominates Court Against VMI in High-Scoring Basketball Game
3 mins
Samford Dominates Court Against VMI in High-Scoring Basketball Game
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
3 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
3 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
4 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
6 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
9 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
9 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
9 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
10 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app