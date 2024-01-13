Open House at Penn State Hazleton: A Gateway to Prospective Students

On Saturday, February 3, 2024, Penn State Hazleton opens its doors to prospective students and their families, providing an opportunity to explore the campus and its offerings. The Open House event, scheduled to commence at 8:30 a.m., promises an informative and engaging experience that extends beyond the usual college tour.

Starting the Day Right

Attendees will be welcomed with a breakfast in the Highacres Caf, setting a friendly, hospitable tone for the day. This is more than a meal—it’s an introduction to the campus culture, the first taste of life at Penn State Hazleton.

Exploring Campus Life

After breakfast, the event shifts gears to an interaction fair where faculty and staff will be available for discussions. This is followed by an information session led by an admissions counselor—delving into the application process for Penn State and the latest updates to the FAFSA for the 2024-25 academic year. A comprehensive campus tour showcases various facilities, from residence halls and classrooms to laboratories and the library. A standout feature is the Career Closet, a unique provision offering professional attire for students, underscoring the university’s commitment to their future professional success.

Academic Opportunities

One of the main highlights of the event is the presentation of degree programs available at Penn State Hazleton. From bachelor’s and associate degrees to the innovative 2+2 Plan that allows students to begin their major at Hazleton and then complete it at University Park or another campus, the university provides a multitude of academic paths. This is an opportunity to delve into the curriculum, meet professors, and gain insights into the academic life that awaits prospective students.

Adding to the appeal of the Open House, Penn State is waiving the application fee for all participants—a significant incentive that underscores the university’s commitment to making education accessible. The event is open to all prospective students, whether they are high schoolers, transfer students, or adult learners considering continuing their education. Interested individuals are encouraged to register for the event, and those seeking a more personalized experience can schedule an appointment with the Admissions Office.