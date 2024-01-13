Open Access: Revolutionizing Community Development Finance Through Diversity

Four years ago, a new chapter was written in the realm of community development finance (CDF). An initiative named Open Access was launched with the aim of increasing representation and leadership of Black and Latinx individuals in this sector. Today, the initiative stands as a beacon of success, with a staggering 76% of its alumni securing positions in the CDF sector or pioneering their own firms.

Empowering Mid-Career Professionals

Open Access opens doors of opportunity for mid-career professionals, equipping them with the tools and knowledge essential for success in the CDF industry. Free online industry training, webinars, a paid fellowship, and conference attendance are among the many resources offered by the program. But its support extends beyond these tangible benefits, fostering a nurturing environment of mentorship and sponsorship that enhances the participants’ contributions to diverse communities.

Open Access: A Journey of Success

The proof of the program’s effectiveness lies in its results. A notable 76% of Open Access alumni have made their mark in the CDF industry, either by securing positions within the sector or by launching their own firms. The program is a testament to the power of concerted effort and the potential of Black and Latinx professionals, illustrating the transformative power of representation in this sector.

Join the Fourth Annual Open Access Program

The fourth annual Open Access program is set to commence on May 1, 2024, and applications will be accepted from January 15 through February 15, 2024. Potential applicants can gain insights into the program through an Information Session scheduled for Martin Luther King Day, January 15, at 12 pm EST. Available through LinkedIn LIVE Broadcast, the session will be moderated by Rashidah Billups, the program’s executive director, and a 2022 alumna, with alumni panelists sharing their experiences.

The program’s sponsors include several prominent financial institutions and companies, such as Novogradac, US Bank, and JP Morgan Chase, indicating the wide-scale support and recognition Open Access has garnered over the years. This initiative is not just about representation, but also about creating ripples of change that will redefine the landscape of community development finance.