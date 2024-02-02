Opel's Grandland Successor: A Peek into the Future of Electric and Hybrid Cars

Stellantis, the parent company of Opel (known as Vauxhall in the UK), is fervently crafting a successor to the Grandland model. The current model, nearing its seven-year milestone, is set to pass the baton to its successor, which is already generating intense anticipation. Leaked images have provided the first glimpses into the design alterations and novel features in the upcoming vehicle, hinting at an exciting evolution of the Grandland lineage.

A New Dawn for Grandland

The new Grandland, slated for a release in the latter half of this year, is expected to offer both electric and internal combustion engine variants. The design manifests a significant departure from its predecessor, boasting a new Blitz logo gracing the grille, redesigned headlamps, a revised front bumper, and a clamshell-like hood. The robust shoulders, traditional door handles, and a taller tailgate that opens up to a larger cargo area suggest a focus on both aesthetics and functionality.

From the leaked visuals, the vehicle appears to be larger, indicating a more spacious backseat and an increased storage capacity. This move, likely targeting increased passenger comfort and practicality, positions the new Grandland as a promising choice for families and long journeys.

Powering the Future: Electric and Hybrid

The new Grandland is anticipated to be built on the STLA Medium platform, akin to the latest Peugeot 3008 and e-3008. It is speculated to share powertrains with the new Peugeot e-3008, including a 207 hp electric motor with a 73 kWh battery, promising a 326-mile range. Other options could include a 227 hp long-range engine with a 435-mile range and a 315 hp dual-motor variant. A possible mild-hybrid gasoline engine, a dual-clutch automatic transmission, front-wheel drive, and a plug-in hybrid option are also on the horizon.

Production of the new Grandland is expected to commence towards the end of the year. In addition to its home market, there is speculation about its introduction to foreign markets, such as the U.S., potentially under a different brand like Dodge.