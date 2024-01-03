en English
Opelousas Welcomes New Transitional Housing Facility Amid Other Regional Developments

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:12 pm EST
Opelousas Welcomes New Transitional Housing Facility Amid Other Regional Developments

Opelousas, the third oldest city in Louisiana, recently witnessed the grand opening of The Refinery Mission Transitional Facility, a 10,000-square-foot facility designed to assist men in recovery from addiction or other challenges. This landmark project, which houses 54 beds, was brought to fruition with the aid of a significant $750,000 subsidy from the Affordable Housing Program (AHP) via the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) and Catalyst Bank.

Addressing a Crucial Need

The Refinery’s establishment addresses a crucial need, providing a stepping stone for individuals grappling with addiction and other issues on the path to reintegration into society. The subsidy from the AHP was instrumental in the timely realization of this project, potentially accelerating its completion by up to a decade. The subsidy is part of the AHP’s broader efforts to aid FHLB Dallas members in financing the purchase, construction, and/or rehabilitation of housing for households with incomes at or below 80% of the area median income level.

AHP’s Broader Efforts

In 2023, FHLB Dallas awarded a total of $28.4 million in AHP subsidies to 43 affordable housing projects. These funds will facilitate the creation of 2,677 new or rehabilitated housing units, representing a significant contribution to affordable housing in the region. The Refinery Mission Transitional Facility stands as a testament to these efforts, symbolizing hope and recovery for many.

Other Developments in the Region

In other regional news, Shaquille O’Neal’s Big Chicken restaurant chain is poised to expand its footprint to southwest Louisiana. Franchisees Gul and Vick Awan plan to open the first branches in Lake Charles and Lafayette, further diversifying the region’s dining options. Meanwhile, Louisiana Orthopedic Specialists (LOS) has embarked on the construction of a state-of-the-art ambulatory surgery center in Lafayette, set to open its doors in early 2025. However, the Hooters restaurant in Lafayette has recently closed, leaving its future in the area uncertain.

author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

