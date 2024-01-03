Opelousas Welcomes New Transitional Housing Facility Amid Other Regional Developments

Opelousas, the third oldest city in Louisiana, recently witnessed the grand opening of The Refinery Mission Transitional Facility, a 10,000-square-foot facility designed to assist men in recovery from addiction or other challenges. This landmark project, which houses 54 beds, was brought to fruition with the aid of a significant $750,000 subsidy from the Affordable Housing Program (AHP) via the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) and Catalyst Bank.

Addressing a Crucial Need

The Refinery’s establishment addresses a crucial need, providing a stepping stone for individuals grappling with addiction and other issues on the path to reintegration into society. The subsidy from the AHP was instrumental in the timely realization of this project, potentially accelerating its completion by up to a decade. The subsidy is part of the AHP’s broader efforts to aid FHLB Dallas members in financing the purchase, construction, and/or rehabilitation of housing for households with incomes at or below 80% of the area median income level.

AHP’s Broader Efforts

In 2023, FHLB Dallas awarded a total of $28.4 million in AHP subsidies to 43 affordable housing projects. These funds will facilitate the creation of 2,677 new or rehabilitated housing units, representing a significant contribution to affordable housing in the region. The Refinery Mission Transitional Facility stands as a testament to these efforts, symbolizing hope and recovery for many.

Other Developments in the Region

In other regional news, Shaquille O’Neal’s Big Chicken restaurant chain is poised to expand its footprint to southwest Louisiana. Franchisees Gul and Vick Awan plan to open the first branches in Lake Charles and Lafayette, further diversifying the region’s dining options. Meanwhile, Louisiana Orthopedic Specialists (LOS) has embarked on the construction of a state-of-the-art ambulatory surgery center in Lafayette, set to open its doors in early 2025. However, the Hooters restaurant in Lafayette has recently closed, leaving its future in the area uncertain.