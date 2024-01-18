Opelika Honors Citizen of Excellent Character and Human Trafficking Activist

In an assembly that evoked the spirit of community, Opelika recognized two of its own for their exceptional dedication to fostering a better society. James Hughley, a U.S. Army veteran and Purple Heart recipient, was named the Citizen of Excellent Character for January by the Character Council. The accolade, bestowed by Ward 1 Council Member George Allen, was an acknowledgment of Hughley's unwavering loyalty, a trait that Allen emphasized as a constant throughout Hughley's life.

Advertisment

Service Beyond Duty

Hughley's service to his nation didn't end with his military tour in Vietnam, where he sustained injuries. His ongoing commitment to the community and the values he upholds are a testament to his character, making him a deserving recipient of the award for loyalty.

Commendable Efforts Against Human Trafficking

Advertisment

Alongside Hughley's recognition, the council and Mayor Gary Fuller honored Kathryn Guthrie, the Founder of Worthy2. This organization is at the forefront of the fight against human trafficking, a global menace that continues to pose a significant threat. The council, recognizing the urgency of this issue, issued a proclamation declaring January as Human Trafficking Awareness Month.

Reappointment to the Planning Commission

In another key development, Leigh Whatley was reappointed to the Opelika Planning Commission. Her term will now extend until February 15, 2030, allowing her to continue contributing to the city's development and progress.