OPEC Slashes Oil Production, Triggers Potential Global Market Shift

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 8:57 pm EST
In a move that is set to reverberate across the global oil markets, the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), led by Saudi Arabia, has resolved to reduce their daily oil production by 1 million barrels. Analysts predict that this development will trigger a significant upswing in oil prices, with estimates indicating a surge of $10 per barrel at the reopening of markets. The decision, however, is likely to stoke tensions with the United States, which has previously voiced its discontent regarding OPEC’s production cuts and hinted at possible retaliatory measures. Among the beneficiaries of this production cut, Russia stands to gain substantially.

Industry Reactions and Forecasts

Industry expert Dan Pickering suggests that the decision might be a response to apprehensions over demand and the recent banking crisis in the U.S. On the other hand, Andy Haldane, the former chief economist of the Bank of England, advises a halt in interest rate increases given the current economic climate. Despite the potential dip in inflation owing to lower energy prices relative to 2022, it is anticipated that core inflation, inclusive of wages, will remain high. Haldane describes the prevailing economic situation as one standing on ‘relatively unsteady legs.’

Implications for Retail and Banking Sectors

In related news, popular retail chain Marks & Spencer (M&S) is reportedly considering a new wave of job cuts at its headquarters. While the exact number of positions to be axed remains undisclosed, the move forms part of M&S’s strategy to identify over £150 million in cost savings for the subsequent fiscal year. This comes amidst rumours of M&S contemplating exiting its London headquarters by 2028.

Meanwhile, Swiss authorities have initiated an investigation into UBS’s £2.6 billion acquisition of Credit Suisse. The federal prosecutor is probing for any potential violations of criminal law by government officials, regulators, and executives from both banks during the hastened rescue deal. A survey conducted among Swiss economists reveals a preference for a state takeover and possible future sale of Credit Suisse, rather than a merger with UBS.

The Coming Days

The OPEC’s decision marks a pivotal moment in the world of energy production. The impending rise in oil prices could have far-reaching implications for economies worldwide. As the world watches closely, the reactions of major players like the U.S. and Russia will undoubtedly shape the dynamics of the global oil market in the days to come.

Business Russia United States
