Ontario International Airport Reports Record High Passenger Growth in 2023

Ontario International Airport (ONT), nestled in the heart of Southern California, demonstrated an exceptional rise in passenger growth during 2023. Over 6.4 million passengers opted for ONT, marking a substantial 12% increase in contrast to the preceding year. This figure surpasses the pre-pandemic passenger count by approximately 850,000, shedding light on the airport's resilience in the face of unprecedented global challenges.

Surge in Domestic and International Travelers

ONT registered significant increases across both domestic and international sectors. More than 6 million domestic travelers (a hike of 8.4%) and 417,000 international passengers (a dramatic surge of 113.5%) were recorded. The international passenger count for 2023 set an all-time high, outpacing the previous peak of 304,000 in 2019.

ONT: California's Airport of Choice

Alan D. Wapner, President of the Ontario International Airport Authority Board of Commissions, underscored this growth as a testament to ONT's standing as California's preferred airport for a significant number of travelers. The airport's rapid recovery from the pandemic and its strong performance in 2023 have been ascribed to the sweeping improvements in the airport's operations and the burgeoning population in the Inland Empire.

The Inland Empire, owing to its recent population growth, is now ranked as the 12th largest Metropolitan Statistical Area in the United States. It has surpassed San Francisco and is closing in on Boston, as per recent U.S. Census data. This demographic shift has significantly contributed to the airport’s success. ONT's appeal to air travelers and airline partners is further demonstrated by the opening of a new Global Entry Enrollment Center, following the surge in international traffic.