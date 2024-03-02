Onni Group Nears Major Leases in Chicago's Loop, Igniting Hope for Office Market Revival

In a significant development for Chicago's downtown office market, Onni Group is on the verge of securing three key leases at its 225 West Randolph Street tower, marking a noteworthy attempt to counter the city's soaring vacancy rates. Despite nearing deals with law firm Locke Lord, professional services firm BDO USA, and financial services company Northwestern Mutual, these negotiations barely scratch the surface of Chicago's vacancy dilemma, yet they highlight a strategic shift towards rejuvenating older buildings.

Strategic Investments and Potential Tenants

Onni Group's ambitious $140 million overhaul of the 31-story tower, now dubbed 'The Bell,' appears to be paying dividends. Locke Lord is reportedly in advanced discussions to occupy nearly 80,000 square feet, a move that would see the firm leaving its longtime base at 111 South Wacker Drive. Similarly, BDO USA and Northwestern Mutual are contemplating sizeable leases, driven by the appeal of competitive rental rates and modern amenities tailored to post-pandemic work trends. This pivot to The Bell suggests a growing interest among prestigious firms in older, strategically located buildings that offer a blend of heritage and modernity.

Revitalizing the Loop

The potential relocations of these firms to The Bell are indicative of a broader trend: the Loop's gradual revitalization. The building's Class L designation, which offers a significant reduction in property taxes for developers revitalizing historic structures, has made such ambitious projects feasible. By transforming the top floors into an expansive amenity space, including an indoor-outdoor rooftop deck, Onni Group is not just renovating a building but reimagining what office spaces can offer in an era increasingly defined by remote work.

A Beacon of Hope for Downtown Chicago

While the completion of these leases would fill only a fraction of the Loop's vacant office space, they represent more than just square footage. They signify a potential shift in momentum for downtown Chicago, suggesting that strategic investment in older buildings, alongside the right mix of amenities and competitive pricing, can attract flagship tenants. The Bell's repositioning as a desirable office location, coupled with other ongoing renovation projects in the area, hints at a possible resurgence for the city's office market, challenging the narrative of a post-pandemic downturn.

The looming deals at The Bell underscore a cautious optimism for Chicago's downtown office market. While they won't solve the vacancy rate overnight, they mark an important step towards rekindling interest in the Loop. As these negotiations progress, the city watches closely, hopeful that this is just the beginning of a broader revitalization effort that will breathe new life into its historic yet underutilized buildings.