en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

OnlyFans Co-Founder Invests in Airline Startup, Aiming to Resurrect ‘Golden Age’ of Travel

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:50 pm EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 8:30 pm EST
OnlyFans Co-Founder Invests in Airline Startup, Aiming to Resurrect ‘Golden Age’ of Travel

In a remarkable confluence of technology entrepreneurship and the aviation industry, Tom Stokely, co-founder of the online content platform OnlyFans, is backing a new airline startup—Global Airlines—that aims to disrupt the aviation market.

The startup seeks to challenge established carriers like British Airways and Virgin Atlantic by offering flights from London Gatwick to New York and Los Angeles.

Global Airlines, under the stewardship of former banker James Asquith, intends to reignite the ‘golden age’ of travel.

This era, characterized by luxury air travel and outstanding service, is a stark contrast to today’s air travel, often dominated by cost-efficiency and practicality.

The startup’s strategy centers around offering high-quality customer experiences reminiscent of past decades when air travel was viewed as a glamorous and exclusive activity.

The airline currently boasts a fleet of four Airbus A380s, with plans to begin passenger services within the next 12 months.

0
Business United States
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
1 min ago
China Approves Graphite Export by South Korea's Posco Future M Amid Broader Restrictions
In a pivotal move that defies broader restrictions on exports, the Chinese government has granted permission to Posco Future M, South Korea’s sole manufacturer of anode materials for electric vehicle (EV) batteries, to export graphite. This decision comes despite the onset of export curbs announced in early December and marks the first approval of its
China Approves Graphite Export by South Korea's Posco Future M Amid Broader Restrictions
Vertex, Inc. Withdraws Bid for Pagero Amidst Competitive Offers
3 mins ago
Vertex, Inc. Withdraws Bid for Pagero Amidst Competitive Offers
Lupin Receives USFDA Approval for Hypertension, Migraine Drug; Announces Launch of New Tablets
3 mins ago
Lupin Receives USFDA Approval for Hypertension, Migraine Drug; Announces Launch of New Tablets
US States Seek Economic Growth Through Partnerships with Chinese Firms
2 mins ago
US States Seek Economic Growth Through Partnerships with Chinese Firms
CPL Chairman Addresses Impact of Criminal Activities on Business in PNG
2 mins ago
CPL Chairman Addresses Impact of Criminal Activities on Business in PNG
UK Hiring Plummets to Decade Low, Further Decline Expected: BDO Report
2 mins ago
UK Hiring Plummets to Decade Low, Further Decline Expected: BDO Report
Latest Headlines
World News
Nacho Fernandez Celebrates First Trophy Win as Real Madrid Captain in Super Cup
54 seconds
Nacho Fernandez Celebrates First Trophy Win as Real Madrid Captain in Super Cup
West Indies Cricketers Shine in Practice Match Against Cricket Australia XI
54 seconds
West Indies Cricketers Shine in Practice Match Against Cricket Australia XI
Major Opinion Poll Forecasts Upheaval in UK's Political Landscape
58 seconds
Major Opinion Poll Forecasts Upheaval in UK's Political Landscape
Tri-Cities Battles Extreme Cold: Families Navigate Health Risks
1 min
Tri-Cities Battles Extreme Cold: Families Navigate Health Risks
USC Triumphs Over UCLA in Thrilling College Basketball Showdown
1 min
USC Triumphs Over UCLA in Thrilling College Basketball Showdown
India's Health and Environment Ministries Collaborate to Combat Malaria in Forest Regions
2 mins
India's Health and Environment Ministries Collaborate to Combat Malaria in Forest Regions
Arkansas Triumphs Over Alabama in Intense College Basketball Match-Up
2 mins
Arkansas Triumphs Over Alabama in Intense College Basketball Match-Up
Green Bay Packers Triumph Over Dallas Cowboys in High-Scoring NFL Game
2 mins
Green Bay Packers Triumph Over Dallas Cowboys in High-Scoring NFL Game
Nigeria's Healthcare Crisis: The Struggle Between the Public and Private Sector
2 mins
Nigeria's Healthcare Crisis: The Struggle Between the Public and Private Sector
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
34 mins
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
57 mins
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
1 hour
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
2 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
5 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
5 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
11 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
14 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
15 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app