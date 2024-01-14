OnlyFans Co-Founder Invests in Airline Startup, Aiming to Resurrect ‘Golden Age’ of Travel

In a remarkable confluence of technology entrepreneurship and the aviation industry, Tom Stokely, co-founder of the online content platform OnlyFans, is backing a new airline startup—Global Airlines—that aims to disrupt the aviation market.

The startup seeks to challenge established carriers like British Airways and Virgin Atlantic by offering flights from London Gatwick to New York and Los Angeles.

Global Airlines, under the stewardship of former banker James Asquith, intends to reignite the ‘golden age’ of travel.

This era, characterized by luxury air travel and outstanding service, is a stark contrast to today’s air travel, often dominated by cost-efficiency and practicality.

The startup’s strategy centers around offering high-quality customer experiences reminiscent of past decades when air travel was viewed as a glamorous and exclusive activity.

The airline currently boasts a fleet of four Airbus A380s, with plans to begin passenger services within the next 12 months.