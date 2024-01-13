Online Auction of Self-Storage Units Scheduled at U-Stor-It, Melrose Park

A public sale of personal property is set to take place at the U-Stor-It self-storage facility in Melrose Park, Illinois. The auction, which will be staged on the website www.selfstorageauction.com, is slated to culminate on January 26, 2024, at 10 AM. The units on the auction block are those associated with five individuals: Henry Carson, Alma Arias, Joseph Richard, Milagro Harper, and Rosalind Williams.

The Auction Process

The auction will follow a standard procedure, with the items contained within each unit being sold ‘as is’. The highest bidder for each unit will be required to pay in cash within a 72-hour period following the end of the auction. Payments are to be made directly at the U-Stor-It location in Melrose Park.

Cleaning Deposits and Clean-Out Period

While details on the cash cleaning deposits were not explicitly mentioned in the notice, winning bidders are usually expected to leave a cash deposit which is refundable once the unit is cleaned out. The clean-out period, typically a time frame within which the winning bidder must remove the purchased items, is immediate upon payment in this case.

Bidding Rules and Auction Terms

Interested parties are expected to adhere strictly to the bidding rules set forth by the auctioning platform, www.selfstorageauction.com. Similarly, the terms of the auction as determined by the U-Stor-It facility must be followed. It’s worth noting that the sale is subject to change, as stated in the notice published in the Daily Herald on January 12 and 19, 2024.