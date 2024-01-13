en English
Business

Online Auction of Self-Storage Units Scheduled at U-Stor-It, Melrose Park

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:43 am EST
A public sale of personal property is set to take place at the U-Stor-It self-storage facility in Melrose Park, Illinois. The auction, which will be staged on the website www.selfstorageauction.com, is slated to culminate on January 26, 2024, at 10 AM. The units on the auction block are those associated with five individuals: Henry Carson, Alma Arias, Joseph Richard, Milagro Harper, and Rosalind Williams.

The Auction Process

The auction will follow a standard procedure, with the items contained within each unit being sold ‘as is’. The highest bidder for each unit will be required to pay in cash within a 72-hour period following the end of the auction. Payments are to be made directly at the U-Stor-It location in Melrose Park.

Cleaning Deposits and Clean-Out Period

While details on the cash cleaning deposits were not explicitly mentioned in the notice, winning bidders are usually expected to leave a cash deposit which is refundable once the unit is cleaned out. The clean-out period, typically a time frame within which the winning bidder must remove the purchased items, is immediate upon payment in this case.

Bidding Rules and Auction Terms

Interested parties are expected to adhere strictly to the bidding rules set forth by the auctioning platform, www.selfstorageauction.com. Similarly, the terms of the auction as determined by the U-Stor-It facility must be followed. It’s worth noting that the sale is subject to change, as stated in the notice published in the Daily Herald on January 12 and 19, 2024.

Business United States
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

