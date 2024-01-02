en English
Business

OneSpaWorld to Participate in the 26th Annual ICR Conference

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:50 am EST
OneSpaWorld to Participate in the 26th Annual ICR Conference

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW), a preeminent provider of health and wellness services to cruise ships and destination resorts, has announced its plans to participate in the prestigious 26th Annual ICR Conference. The event is slated to take place from January 8 to January 10, 2024, at Grande Lakes Orlando in Florida.

Leadership Participation

Leading figures from OneSpaWorld, including Executive Chairman, CEO, and President Leonard Fluxman along with CFO and COO Stephen Lazarus, will be representing the company at the investor meetings and a fireside chat presentation. The involvement of the company’s top-tier executives signifies the importance of the event in the business calendar of OneSpaWorld.

Fireside Chat Details

The fireside chat is a highlight of the conference and is scheduled for January 8, 2024, at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time. It serves as a platform for the attending leadership to elaborate on the company’s strategic vision, operational efficiency, and financial performance. The interaction is also expected to shed light on the company’s future plans and growth strategies.

Public Access to Presentation

In an effort to maintain transparency and accessibility, the presentation will be available for the public to view via a live webcast on the company’s website in the Investor Relations section. This gesture illustrates OneSpaWorld’s commitment to stakeholder engagement and its emphasis on open communication with investors, clients, and the general public.

Business Travel & Tourism United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

