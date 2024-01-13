Oneonta Council to Decide on Significant Timber Sale: Economic and Ecological Balancing Act

In a move that will shape the ecological and economic landscape of Oneonta, the city’s Common Council is readying to cast their votes on a significant timber sale. This sale, covering an expansive 140 acres near Wilber Lake Road, has attracted the highest bid from Quality Hardwoods Inc., who’ve offered a substantial $113,760.

Ecological Balance and Economic Gain

The timber sale, poised on the territories of Oneonta and Laurens, involves a calculated harvest of 161 trees, maintaining an average of around 1.15 trees per acre. The selected trees for harvest encompass a diversity of species, including white pine, white ash, red oak, and several others. This operation isn’t an all-out deforestation but a strategic thinning process ensuring not all trees are removed, thereby allowing for regeneration from the remaining trees.

Historical Perspective and Future Prospects

The City Arborist, Fred Hathaway, who has been a driving force in this sale process, will employ the revenue generated from the sale to support new tree plantings, removal of hazardous trees, and fund his department’s work. Oneonta’s relationship with its timberlands isn’t recent; the city has been managing timber on city-owned properties for decades. A dedicated timber crew that oversaw harvesting and planting was part of this historical lineage.

A Sustainable Cycle of Harvest and Regeneration

Oneonta conducts timber sales on a 10- to 15-year cycle, with each city property being evaluated for potential harvest. This cyclical approach ensures a balance between harvesting and regeneration, maintaining the city’s green cover while generating revenue. The timber agent, who will receive a 15% commission from the sale, plays an essential role in assessing the bid size, drawing upon past timber operations to secure the best deal for the city.

Quality Hardwoods Inc. will need to complete the harvest by January 24, 2026, with restrictions in place during the big game rifle hunting season to ensure minimal disruption to local wildlife.