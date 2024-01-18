ONEOK Holds Q4 and Year-End 2023 Earnings Call, Boosts Quarterly Dividend

In a significant development in the energy sector, ONEOK, a reputed midstream energy operator, recently conducted its fourth quarter and year-end 2023 earnings conference call and webcast. Known for offering a plethora of services such as gathering, processing, fractionation, transportation, and storage of energy products, ONEOK's operations are pivotal to both domestic and international energy demands.

Advertisment

ONEOK: A Major Player in the Energy Sector

ONEOK operates an impressive pipeline network spanning over 50,000 miles. This network is instrumental for the transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), refined products, and crude oil. The company's operations are not just about meeting energy requirements; they are about contributing to energy security and providing energy solutions that are safe, reliable, and responsible.

Earnings Call and Webcast: A Transparent Communication

Advertisment

The recently conducted earnings call and webcast are part of ONEOK's commitment to transparently communicate its financial performance to stakeholders. For those who couldn't participate in the live event, a replay is readily accessible on the ONEOK website for one year and by phone for seven days, using an access code.

ONEOK's Role in Energy Delivery

ONEOK's operations and services play a crucial role in delivering energy that touches the lives of people across the U.S. and around the world. The company maintains a presence on various social media platforms such as LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram, ensuring that the latest news and information are shared.

Additionally, the board of directors of ONEOK has increased its quarterly dividend to 99 cents per share, marking an increase of 3.7%. The company's webpage content provides detailed information about ONEOK's increased quarterly dividend, its authorized share repurchase program, and the expected cash flow from operations.