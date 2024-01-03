en English
Oneida Stake Academy: A Historic Building’s Journey from Past to Future

By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:11 am EST
In a turn of events that harkens back to its founding, the historic Oneida Stake Academy is being given a new lease on life, thanks to a surge of community effort and fundraising in Preston, Idaho. Constructed between 1890 and 1894, the academy’s walls bear the imprints of a collective endeavor. The local residents of the time supported the Academy’s construction in myriad ways, be it through labor, organizing fundraisers, or selling products like eggs to raise the necessary funds. This shared history has been meticulously documented in the Oneida Stake Academy Foundation’s book, “Academy Memories.”

Community and Mayor Back Academy’s Rejuvenation

In a recent boost to the Academy’s revival, Preston Mayor Dan Keller has demonstrated his commitment to the cause. The Mayor presented a $1,000 check to the Oneida Stake Academy Foundation, a sum he earned by participating in the Blue Cross of Idaho Mayor’s Walking Challenge. In an act of personal generosity, he matched this amount with his own funds.

Significant Fundraising Achievements and Goals

The year 2023 marked noteworthy fundraising victories for the Foundation. It received $42,800 in individual donations and an impressive $300,000 in grants. Despite these significant strides, a daunting task remains. The Foundation needs to raise funds for essential upgrades to the Academy, including HVAC, plumbing, electrical work, and drywall. The estimated cost for these critical renovations stands at $829,660.

The Funding Challenge

The Foundation has raised $342,800 thus far, leaving a substantial amount yet to be secured. However, hope flickers in the form of a conditional promise: an additional $100,000 if the remaining amount is secured by May 1, 2024. Meeting this deadline for the matching grant could significantly accelerate the Academy’s reopening.

The Oneida Stake Academy Foundation, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, has set its sights on restoring and maintaining the academy building for public use. Their vision is fueled by the overwhelming community support, as evidenced by the sale of the first edition of “Academy Memories.” The book has seen such high demand that additional copies have been ordered after the initial edition sold out.

United States
Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

