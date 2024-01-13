en English
Oneida County’s Real Estate Market: Deerfield House Tops Sales at $342,000

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:04 pm EST
Oneida County’s residential real estate market has witnessed a significant sale in Deerfield, where a house fetched a notable $342,000, topping the county’s sales for the past week. Within this period, a total of 32 homes found new owners, reflecting an average price of $174,708 and a price per square foot average of $130.

Transparency in Transactions

The listed transactions are based on the dates when the titles were recorded, and they may represent deals finalized earlier. This method ensures transparency and accuracy in reporting real estate transactions, shedding light on the market’s dynamism and the variety of properties traded.

A Closer Look at Notable Sales

Among the traded properties, a 1,122 square-foot house in Kirkland was sold for $219,900, while another property in Whitestown exchanged hands for $220,000. An 864 square-foot residence in Locust Drive was sold for the same price of $220,000, and a larger 1,924 square-foot home in Camden found a new owner for $225,000.

Diversity in the Real Estate Market

Other significant sales were recorded in Westmoreland for $230,000, New Hartford for $280,000 and $340,000, Whitestown for $289,900, Verona for $330,000, and finally, the top sale at 208 Ramblewood Drive for $342,000. The houses sold were built between 1900 and 1986, with varying sizes and price per square foot, reflecting the diversity of the real estate market in Oneida County and the different tastes and needs of its residents.

United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

