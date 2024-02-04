Oneida County's Hometown Heroes Banners Program Expands, Honoring More Veterans

The Hometown Heroes banners program, a cherished fixture in Oneida County, New York, is primed for expansion into additional communities, as announced by Oneida County Executive Anthony J. Picente Jr. This initiative, which pays tribute to veterans who have served in the military, will begin accepting submissions for new banners starting February 1st. The towns of Whitestown, Paris, and Bridgewater, the village of Waterville, the hamlet of Sauquoit, and the village of West Winfield in Herkimer County are among the new locations set to be graced with these banners.

The Journey and Reception of the Hometown Heroes Banners Program

Originally launched in January 2022, the Hometown Heroes banners program has seen impressive growth in just two years. Starting with about 200 banners along Memorial Parkway in Utica, the program has proliferated to 750 banners spread across multiple locations including the city of Rome, and the town and village of New Hartford. The villages of Whitesboro and Yorkville have also been part of this expansion. The overwhelming response to the program underpins the community's profound respect and gratitude for the veterans, their service, and sacrifice.

A Tribute to Veterans: Living and Deceased

Each banner, costing $150, is a distinct tribute to the veterans, both living and deceased, featuring the veteran's name, military branch, rank, years of service, and a photo. The banners are displayed from Memorial Day to Veterans Day for three years, providing a lasting reminder of the veterans' service to the nation. The program has received widespread acclaim for fostering community involvement and instilling pride in families, communities, and the veterans themselves.

Backing the Initiative

The program is sponsored by the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association and Harley Davidson of Utica. Their support underscores the collective appreciation for the veterans' service and the desire to maintain a visual tribute within the community. With the continued expansion of the Hometown Heroes banners program, Oneida County continues to honor and remember the brave veterans who have served the nation, turning the towns into a visual testament of their service.