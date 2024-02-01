Oneida County Kickstarts 'Reimagine St. Luke's' Initiative with First Community Meeting

In a move that reflects a commitment to community engagement and sustainable development, Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente has announced the first community meeting for the 'Reimagine St. Luke's' initiative. This initiative is a forward-thinking endeavor, designed to map out the future of the currently vacant St. Luke's Hospital campus. The kickoff meeting is slated for February 13, in the auditorium of the New York Mills Junior/Senior High School.

Charting the Course for St. Luke's Campus

The St. Luke's Campus redevelopment project is steered by the New York City-based Fu Wilmers Design. In the period from February to September, the project will host an array of events aimed at harnessing public opinion and stakeholder insights. These include four advisory group meetings and four Community Visioning Workshops. The ultimate goal is to engage the public in the development of three potential redesign concepts for the site.

A Concurrent Facilities Study

Running parallel to the Master Plan is a comprehensive facilities study, which commenced in November of the previous year. This study serves to assess the current condition of the facilities, analyze the potential uses, and provide vital inputs into the Master Plan.

Community Involvement: A Key Ingredient in this Development Recipe

Local officials are stressing the importance of public participation in this redevelopment process. They believe that the transformation of the St. Luke's campus should resonate with the community's needs and contribute significantly to economic development. The project's website offers detailed information about the initiative, encouraging residents to stay informed and actively participate in shaping the future of the St. Luke's Campus.