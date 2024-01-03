One Stop Systems Joins Elite US Defense Consortiums

One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS), a leader in rugged high-performance computing solutions for artificial intelligence, machine learning, and sensor processing, has achieved a significant milestone by being inducted into two prestigious United States Department of Defense (DoD) business consortiums. The inclusion into the System of Systems Consortium (SOSSEC) and the Sensors, Communications, and Electronics Consortium (SCEC) underscores OSS’s recognized potential to cater to the DoD’s technology requirements and objectives.

Joining the Elite Consortiums

The primary purpose of these consortiums is to streamline the DoD’s technology procurement processes, encompassing activities such as research and development, technology demonstrations, and the development of prototypes. By joining these consortiums, OSS demonstrates its commitment to provide high-speed PCIe interconnect technology and scalable AI GPU compute systems for DoD partners.

Serving the Defense Acquisition Workforce

Beyond merely being a member, OSS is now poised to serve as a one-stop site for DoD life cycle logisticians, product support managers, and other defense acquisition workforce members. These professionals are responsible for developing and managing effective and affordable product support solutions to meet the Warfighter’s readiness and capability requirements. The induction of OSS into the consortiums is a testament to the company’s potential to significantly contribute to these efforts.

A Milestone Achievement for OSS

The induction of OSS into the SOSSEC and SCEC is indeed a milestone achievement for the company. It not only signifies the company’s acceptance as a member of these prestigious consortiums but also highlights OSS’s commitment to contributing to the DoD’s technology requirements and objectives. This marks a significant stride for OSS, positioning it at the forefront of high-performance computing solutions for defense applications.