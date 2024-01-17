One Generation: Pioneering Indigenous Education for Native American Youth

In an enlightening interaction with Spiffy, an interplanetary journalist, Kara Bobroff, the executive director of One Generation, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing culturally responsive and rigorous educational opportunities for Native American students, sheds light on their commendable initiatives. Among these initiatives are 'Indigitize', a program aimed at engaging 10,000 Native youth in computer science; 'Diné Empowerment', which focuses on Indigenous learning and languages; and the 'Indigenous Farm Hub', which promotes healthy food habits and imparts education on Indigenous agriculture.

One Generation: A Beacon of Hope

Bobroff, who is proudly Diné/Lakota, is driven by a passion for empowering Native children to embrace their identities and to ensure they have equitable access to the world of computer science. This, she believes, will equip them to bring about transformative changes in their communities, guided by Indigenous values. The impact of One Generation's efforts is profoundly visible through its work with Native American-serving schools, districts, teachers, students, and families, emphasizing learning rooted in Indigenous knowledge.

Unfurling Milestones

One Generation, recently, has marked a significant milestone by co-creating the first Diné Coding Curriculum. This initiative is not only relevant but also community-based, aiming to align with the learning needs of the Native youth. Additionally, the organization has provided land-based learning opportunities, along with free healthy food to families, through its Indigenous Farm Hub initiative.

Leading Systemic Change with Indigenous Values

Under the dynamic leadership of Bobroff, One Generation is developing initiatives to foster community-led Indigenous educational leadership and systemic change. The focus is on identity, culture, and wellness. The organization stands as a testament to what dedicated efforts towards inclusive education can achieve, particularly in amplifying the voices of communities that have often gone unheard. The strides made by One Generation signal a promising future for Native American education, one where every child can proudly embrace their Indigenous identity while charting their unique path in the world.