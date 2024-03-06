ONE Archives at USC Libraries: World's Largest LGBTQIA+ Collection Reopens After Two-Year Hiatus

After nearly two years of closure, ONE Archives at the USC Libraries, the world's most extensive collection of LGBTQIA+ materials, welcomed the public back on January 23, 2023. Established in 1952, this archive has become a vital repository for books, films, videos, audio recordings, and photographs chronicling the LGBTQIA+ community's history. In 2010, the archives became a part of USC Libraries, significantly expanding the university's access to these invaluable resources.

Enhancements and Accessibility Improvements

Alexis Bard Johnson, the curator at ONE Archives, highlighted several improvements made during the closure, aiming to enhance both aesthetics and functionality. These enhancements include a new elevator, upgraded lighting, and the installation of centralized heating and cooling systems, facilitating better care for the collections and improving accessibility for patrons.

Johnson expressed excitement about reopening, emphasizing the importance of the archive as both a research resource and a community hub for exploring queer history and finding like-minded individuals.

Expanding Community Engagement and Education

Despite the archives' significance, Johnson pointed out that many on the USC campus remain unaware of its existence. She envisions the archives becoming more integrated within the university, serving as a home for queer students and those interested in queer history, sexuality, or research. Faculty members like Alice Echols and Chris Belcher have already incorporated resources from ONE Archives into their courses, demonstrating its educational value.

Echols, in particular, noted the archive's previously nomadic existence and the efforts of queer scholars and activists to secure its institutional home within USC Libraries.

Future Prospects and Academic Contributions

Belcher shared her aspirations for students to contribute to the archives, potentially through coursework that involves processing materials or writing descriptions, thereby actively participating in the preservation of LGBTQIA+ history. The enthusiasm for continued and well-funded collaborations with ONE Archives underscores its importance as a space for discovery, learning, and community engagement. As ONE Archives forges stronger connections with USC students and faculty, it promises to be an even more vibrant center for exploring and documenting the rich tapestry of LGBTQIA+ history and culture.