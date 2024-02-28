Once Bitten Band Debuts at Sound Bites Grill, Sedona: A Fusion of Blues and Classic Rock

Sound Bites Grill in Sedona is gearing up for an electrifying evening as it welcomes the Once Bitten Band for its premiere performance on the Celebrity Showroom Stage. This event, set against the backdrop of Sedona's stunning landscapes, marries the rich heritage of blues with the timeless appeal of classic rock, courtesy of a band that draws from a deep well of musical legends.

Harmonious Fusion of Musical Legends

Drawing inspiration from a diverse range of artists - from the Allman Brothers to ZZ Top, from Robert Johnson to Gary Clark Jr., and beyond - the Once Bitten Band transcends traditional genre boundaries. Their sound, a captivating blend of traditional blues, classic rock, and a dash of Latin and Haitian rhythms, promises to deliver a unique musical experience to the audience. Spearheaded by Alan Williams on lead guitar, Jeff Bateman on bass, Ken Simeral on rhythm and lead vocals, Paul Simons on percussion, and Tom Galella on drums, the band's lineup is a testament to seasoned talent and shared passion for music.

A Stage for Diverse Rhythms

What sets the Once Bitten Band apart is their unconventional rhythm section, which marries acoustic drums with African percussion, creating a pulsating heartbeat that drives their music. This distinctive sound, enriched with the vibrant beats of Latin and Haitian rhythms, not only showcases their musical versatility but also highlights their commitment to exploring the vast landscape of sound. The band's premiere at Sound Bites Grill, renowned for hosting some of the best live bands in Northern Arizona, is anticipated to be the beginning of many more captivating performances.

More Than a Musical Journey

This premiere performance is not just a musical event; it's an invitation to explore the rich tapestry of storytelling through music. The Once Bitten Band's approach to their craft - with deep reverence for the blues and a curious exploration of classic rock - is poised to resonate with audiences. Their debut at Sound Bites Grill, alongside performances by talents such as Patrick Ki and Eric Miller, marks a notable addition to Sedona's vibrant live music scene.

As the Once Bitten Band takes the stage at Sound Bites Grill, attendees can expect an evening of energetic performances, where each note played and sung is a tribute to the legends that have shaped the landscape of music. This event is not just a concert; it's a celebration of the power of music to bring people together, transcending boundaries and creating unforgettable moments. It's a reminder of the enduring appeal of blues and classic rock, and an introduction to a band that is set to become a staple in Northern Arizona's live music offerings.