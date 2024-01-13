en English
Business

Onbe and TimeForge Partnership Set to Modernize Restaurant Tip Payouts

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:45 am EST
Onbe and TimeForge Partnership Set to Modernize Restaurant Tip Payouts

Onbe, a prominent player in the FinTech sector, has forged a partnership with labor management specialist TimeForge, in a bid to revolutionize the conventional, cash-dominated tip payout process in restaurants. The collaboration is set to integrate Onbe’s advanced digital payout capabilities with TimeForge’s industry-leading labor management solutions, thereby promising a more secure, efficient, and modern approach to managing and disbursing tips to employees in the food service sector.

Transforming Tip Payouts

This novel partnership is set to benefit approximately 840,000 employees across a network of 14,000 restaurants, grocery stores, and retail groups. This extends to customer locations of Custom Business Solutions (CBS), adding another dimension of convenience and efficiency to the employees’ payout experience. It’s a move that’s in line with the increasing preference for digital and electronic payment methods in the restaurant industry, a trend that’s been accelerated by the global shift towards a more digitized economy.

Integration with POS Platforms

Apart from enhancing the payout process, the partnership also includes integration with various Point of Sale (POS) platforms, such as NorthStar, Micros, Aloha, and POSitouch. Such integration is set to further streamline the tip calculation and distribution process, eliminating unnecessary complexities and making it easier for restaurants to manage their workforce’s earnings accurately and efficiently.

Leadership Perspectives

Both Bala Janakiraman, CEO of Onbe, and Anthony Presley, CEO of TimeForge, have expressed their shared commitment to delivering convenient digital payout experiences. They expect their joint venture to lead to reduced staff turnover and faster hiring processes for their clientele, a testament to the transformative potential of this partnership.

author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

