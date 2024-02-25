On the Road with Broadway's 'The Lion King': A Young Family's Journey Across 39 States

Imagine the life of a young girl who, before the age of four, has explored more of the United States than many do in a lifetime. This is the reality for Malina Faue, a 31⁄2-year-old whose life with her parents on the touring company of Broadway's 'The Lion King' has been anything but ordinary. As the show prepares for a three-week residency at the Orpheum Theater, the story of this unique family unfolds, revealing a tapestry of experiences colored by the arts, adventure, and an unbreakable bond.

The Fabric of a Family Woven on the Road

For Malina's parents, Mike Faue and Anna Speed, the road less traveled has become a familiar path. Meeting during the show's stint in Omaha in 2007, they quickly found that their lives would be forever intertwined, not just with each other but with the rhythm of life on tour. Mike, a musician, and Anna, a 'kid wrangler' for the show, have since navigated the complexities of raising a child amidst the backdrop of one of the most celebrated musicals in history. Their story is a testament to the power of love, resilience, and the magic of 'The Lion King'.

A Young Explorer's Boundless World

Malina's journey has been nothing short of extraordinary. From participating in Mardi Gras parades to wandering through national parks, her experiences are as rich and varied as the landscapes she's traversed. Her parents emphasize the importance of these adventures, seeing them as invaluable to her education and development. The outdoor activities and learning opportunities have not only shaped Malina's early years but have also underscored the family's commitment to a life less ordinary. This unique upbringing highlights the broader narrative of the 'Lion King' touring family, a community where deep connections form among cast and crew, creating an extended family that supports and cherishes one another.

Omaha: A Return to Roots Amidst a Life in Motion

As the family returns to Omaha, there's a palpable sense of excitement and nostalgia. It's a chance to reconnect with their roots while continuing to embrace the nomadic life that has defined Malina's early years. The city holds a special place in their hearts, not just as the place where Mike and Anna's journey began, but as a symbol of the circle of life that 'The Lion King' so beautifully narrates. Omaha represents a full circle moment for the family, a reminder of where they've been and where they're headed. Despite the unconventional lifestyle, the Faues cherish the educational and exploratory opportunities this life offers Malina, emphasizing the importance of embracing every moment.

Through the eyes of Malina Faue and her family, we're reminded of the beauty in embracing life's journey, no matter where it leads. Their story is a vivid illustration of how the arts can shape and enrich our lives, bringing families together in the most unexpected ways. As 'The Lion King' continues to captivate audiences around the world, it's clear that its impact extends far beyond the stage, weaving into the lives of those who bring its magic to life night after night.